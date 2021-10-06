checkAd

Volkswagen Received 144,000 European Orders for ID.3 Model in First 9 Months of 2021

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Volkswagen ID.3 received 144,000 orders in Europe by end of September YTD.This includes some 70,000 new customers, the automaker saidOn average, the ratio of new customers for other Volkswagen models is around 36%, the company said

  • (PLX AI) – Volkswagen ID.3 received 144,000 orders in Europe by end of September YTD.
  • This includes some 70,000 new customers, the automaker said
  • On average, the ratio of new customers for other Volkswagen models is around 36%, the company said
