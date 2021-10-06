Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Volkswagen Received 144,000 European Orders for ID.3 Model in First 9 Months of 2021 (PLX AI) – Volkswagen ID.3 received 144,000 orders in Europe by end of September YTD.This includes some 70,000 new customers, the automaker saidOn average, the ratio of new customers for other Volkswagen models is around 36%, the company said



