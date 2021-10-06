checkAd

The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition

The innovation hub for new energy solutions opens its doors from October 6–8

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last few weeks, Germany has seen extreme rainfall, parts of New York were flooded, and fires have been raging in Southern Europe and California; most climate experts agree that these events send out a strong alarm signal. Suitable measures need to be taken as quickly as possible in order to curb the devastating effects of the climate crisis. Across the globe, CO2 must be reduced on a large scale, and renewable energy sources must be used to a greater extend to cover energy supply. The solutions and technologies to achieve this have been available for some time. In Munich, the innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 and the four parallel energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will present solutions and innovations that address the entire value chain. The exhibitions will take place at Messe München from October 6–8.  

The climate protection measures needed now cannot be taken without a considerable, expedited expansion of renewable energies. To be successful, the energy transition requires a mix of different renewable energy sources, a widespread storage infrastructure and the intelligent coupling of the electricity, heat and traffic sectors. For Germany and Europe, this mainly means boosting photovoltaics significantly to prevent the electrical energy gap that could potentially occur if the expansion is not fast enough. According to a EuPD Research analysis, this gap is on the horizon for 2022 and could continue to worsen in subsequent years – to over 100 terawatthours (TWh) by 2025. With the electrification of the transportation sector and parts of the heating sector driving electricity demand, nuclear and coal-fired power plants being phased out, and the development corridor for the main renewables – photovoltaics and wind – not being ambitious enough, this electrical energy gap is in the making. Carsten Körnig, CEO of the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar) comments: "To be ready to replace fossil power plant capacities, we need to supercharge the expansion of solar energy and storage systems now. This means speeding up the switch to solar by a factor of three to four. As the main innovation hub in Europe, The smarter E Europe is an essential catalyst for this boost."

