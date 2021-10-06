checkAd

DGAP-News Mynaric adds Space Industry Leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 13:59  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mynaric adds Space Industry Leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board

06.10.2021 / 13:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Longtime SpaceX Vice President nominated by supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member

LOS ANGELES, Calif., October 6, 2021 - Mynaric today announced that space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann was nominated to join its supervisory board. Koenigsmann was nominated by the supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member Gerd Gruppe, a former Executive board member of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), contingent on court approval. Mynaric wins Koenigsmann for his first advisory role outside of SpaceX where he acted in various high-profile leadership roles during a 20-year tenure.

"Hans is well-known as one of the industry's most respected leaders, both on the technical and business aspects of operations, and we are thrilled that he accepted the nomination," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "Hans' expertise will be invaluable as we work to scale our business and demonstrate our products' true utility across a variety of applications. And on a personal note, I could not be more thrilled to be working with him again after our joint time at SpaceX where we have achieved so much together."

The nomination comes while the company marks major milestones in industrializing laser communications for space, aeronautical and mobility applications in an expanding market. Just recently, Mynaric inaugurated the world's first serial production facility for laser communication products, launched a next generation optical communications terminal for space applications and signed several customer commitments.

"I have seen how teams pushing the boundaries of what's considered doable look like and provided technical assurance throughout my career," said Koenigsmann. "Mynaric has already achieved significant milestones and has what it takes to build laser communications at scale at this important moment in time. I am thrilled that I can witness yet another technological breakthrough and support the company on its mission going forward."
Seite 1 von 3
Mynaric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Mynaric AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mynaric adds Space Industry Leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel Mynaric adds Space Industry Leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board 06.10.2021 / 13:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Longtime SpaceX Vice President …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec wächst im dritten Quartal weiter und verzeichnet Rekord-Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox finalisiert Verkauf des US-Geschäfts und passt Prognose an
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:59 UhrDGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: Mynaric builds presence at Space Tech Expo 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: Mynaric baut seine Präsenz auf der Space Tech Expo 2021 aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Mynaric: Einigung mit SpaceLink über Lieferung von optischen Kommunikationsterminals
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21DGAP-News: MYNARIC ANNOUNCES ANOTHER CUSTOMER FOR RECENTLY RELEASED CONDOR MK3
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Mynaric: 2.000 Einheiten pro Jahr sind das Ziel
4investors | Kommentare
07.09.21DGAP-News: Mynaric ramps up production rate for optical communications terminals amid market uptick
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: Mynaric erhöht die Produktionsrate für optische Kommunikationsterminals im Zuge des Marktaufschwungs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten