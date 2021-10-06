DGAP-News: BioRiver e.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BioRiver selects three innovative therapeutic and diagnostic approaches as winners of the biotech start-up competition BioRiver Boost! 2021 06.10.2021 / 13:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The three winners are DNTOX (1st place), HBOX (2nd place) and PRAMOMOLECULAR (3rd place).

Düsseldorf/Bergisch Gladbach, 06. Oktober 2021: For the eighth time in a row the annual start-up competition for life science and biotech founders, BioRiver Boost!, honored the best start-up companies in the industry on October 1, 2021. Three winning teams were pleased with an award: DNTOX was awarded 1st place as the best start-up in 2021. The second and third places were given to HBOX from Aachen and PRAMOMOLECULAR from Berlin. At the successful hybrid event, the jury of experts assessed the Company's business models after short presentations and a subsequent specialist discussion. As a prize, the three winning teams will receive a workshop on corporate development as well as marketing support tailored to the respective company as well as access to the BioRiver network.

Since 2014, the industry association BioRiver organizes BioRiver Boost!, the competition for life science founders. "I am very proud of this event, which shows a steadily increasing number of applicants and, on the one hand, offers start-ups their own platform to meet with experts from the industry and to get feedback on corporate development at an early stage," said Dr. Frauke Hangen, Managing Director of BioRiver e. V. "On the other hand, BioRiver Boost! gives representatives from the life science industry and investors the opportunity to get to know the people and ideas behind the start-ups and to support them with professional advice on their further corporate development."