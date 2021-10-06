checkAd

Zynga Opens Pre-Registration for FarmVille 3 Ahead of November 4, 2021 Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment and creator of the popular FarmVille franchise, today announced that it has opened pre-registration for its upcoming title, FarmVille 3. The agriculture-simulation social game will be available at launch on November 4, 2021 on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on M1-equipped Apple laptop and desktop devices. Zynga also released the game’s reveal trailer introducing fan-favorite farmhand Marie, brand new characters and adorable animals, all waiting for players in FarmVille 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005037/en/

Zynga Opens Pre-Registration for FarmVille 3 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zynga Opens Pre-Registration for FarmVille 3 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Twelve years ago, FarmVille burst onto the gaming scene, creating a loyal following that has drawn over 700 million installs for the FarmVille series worldwide,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “Today, we are thrilled to open pre-registration for FarmVille 3. The game has been uniquely designed to captivate the imagination of the many players who have enjoyed FarmVille over the past decade, as well as the enthusiasm of a new generation of gamers.”

FarmVille 3 will feature over 150 breeds of animals ranging from chickens and cows to exotic new pets such as friendly tigers and fluffy alpacas. Players can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals including lovable chicks, lambs, piglets and many more adorable creatures. For their parenting efforts, players will be rewarded with unique farm items to help them along their journey.

Returning to the franchise is fan-favorite character Marie, who will guide and greet both the FarmVille community and new players looking to set up land for the very first time. Marie will be accompanied by a cast of more than 30 diverse farmhands. Each character will be equipped with handy skills such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting to help players on their farm-building journey.

The weather is a game changer, too! Come rain or shine, players will be able to check the in-game weather forecast and use it to their advantage to boost the yield of their next harvest or fishing trip.

Players can pre-register now to stay up to date with the latest news on FarmVille 3 and be among the first to be alerted when the game launches on November 4, 2021. In the first two weeks after the full worldwide launch, players who download the game will receive a special starter kit that contains interactive welcome features, such as decorative elements and the ‘Early Bird profile picture’, designed to help players personalize their in-game country homestead.

Seite 1 von 3
Zynga Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zynga Opens Pre-Registration for FarmVille 3 Ahead of November 4, 2021 Launch Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment and creator of the popular FarmVille franchise, today announced that it has opened pre-registration for its upcoming title, FarmVille 3. The agriculture-simulation social game …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrZynga eröffnet Vorregistrierung für FarmVille 3
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Zynga Announces New Decorating Feature for Merge Dragons! With Release of Dragon Homes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Zyngas Magical Match-3-Spiel für Mobilgeräte Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells feiert ersten Geburtstag
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Zynga’s Magical Match-3 Mobile Game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Zynga debütiert „Sneak Peek“ für den kommenden mobilen FarmVille 3 Titel
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Zynga Debuts “Sneak Peek” for Upcoming Mobile FarmVille 3 Title
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Zynga kündigt ReVamp an, das erste Multiplayer-Social-Deception-Spiel für Snapchat
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Zynga Announces ReVamp, the First Multiplayer Social Deception Game For Snapchat
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten