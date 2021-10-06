checkAd

BIO-key to Sponsor and Attend the 2021 National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference, October 10-13 as Cybersecurity Remains a Top Priority

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 13:58  |  16   |   |   

WALL, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will attend and serve as a bronze sponsor of the 2021 National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference, which will take place from October 10 - October 13 in Seattle, WA. BIO-key is attending as a proud Corporate Member of NASCIO, which fosters government excellence through the leadership of quality business practices, information management, and technology.

The NASCIO Annual Conference comes at a time when the government sector faces a plethora of cybersecurity threats, including ransomware, business email compromise, phishing, and data breaches. With many state governments still left underprepared for the relentless onslaught of attacks, cybersecurity is the highest concern. This concern is evident in the NASCIO State CIO Top Ten Policy and Technology Priorities for 2021, which places cybersecurity and risk management as the number one concern for strategy, policy issues, and management processes, and IAM as one of the top three priorities for technologies, applications, and tools.

As a bronze sponsor, BIO-key welcomes the opportunity to network and learn about various topics in state government, including evolving cybersecurity, and sharing information about their flexible IAM solutions, such as their award-winning PortalGuard IDaaS platform. The PortalGuard IDaaS platform is a complete identity and access management (IAM) solution that offers over 16 authentication options for multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR), and BIO-key's unique Identity-Bound Biometric solutions. BIO-key's Identity-Bound Biometrics fills the significant user experience gaps in mainstream MFA solutions by positively and conveniently identifying users, not just their device. This event brings together the public and private sectors to improve states' cyber resilience and defend critical infrastructure from ransomware and other debilitating cyberattacks. 

"We're proud to sponsor the NASCIO Annual Conference this year," said Kimberly Johnson, VP of Product, BIO-key. "Cybersecurity and IAM challenges are widespread across state agencies, which are historically under-staffed and often lacking in cybersecurity expertise and technical support. We look forward to connecting with state CIOs and their teams to share cybersecurity best practices and discuss flexible and affordable solutions to their unique challenges."

