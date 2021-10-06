checkAd

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Expands Immuno-Oncology Platform Through New Technology Licensing Agreement with the University of California San Diego

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

- Nanoparticle-based technology complements the company's intratumoral technology platform -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology …

- Nanoparticle-based technology complements the company's intratumoral technology platform -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has licensed rights to develop and commercialize new treatment candidates that broaden the scope and capabilities of the Company's protein nanoparticle platform to treat cancer. The technology involves the loading of immuno-stimulatory molecules into plant virus protein nanoparticles. The technology was licensed from the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and broadens the Company's existing nanoparticle cargo-loading technology.

"Preclinical studies performed at UC San Diego have shown that nanoparticles derived from plant viruses that do not replicate in mammals are recognized as foreign by immune cells and induce immuno-stimulatory effects when injected into tumors. Furthermore, the nanoparticles can be loaded with Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to further tailor specific immune response parameters," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. "The intratumoral administration of protein nanoparticles, based on their size and structure, has shown increased tumor retention time, uptake by host immune cells and greater antitumor effects as compared to small molecule treatment candidates. Packing of small-molecule immune stimulants into our nanoparticles thus hold the potential for more efficient utilization and therapeutic effects of these new treatment candidates."

"This newly licensed technology complements and expands our intratumoral immunotherapy platform, allowing us to explore and create value through additional avenues of immune stimulation in order to treat both human and veterinary applications." said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "This technology utilizes a different protein nanotechnology base and compliments our lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101, which is a naturally occurring immune stimulant. Our goal is to facilitate strategic partnering and commercialization opportunities across multiple areas of therapeutic and preventive vaccine product candidates."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Expands Immuno-Oncology Platform Through New Technology Licensing Agreement with the University of California San Diego - Nanoparticle-based technology complements the company's intratumoral technology platform -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
XS Financial Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Urban-Gro Inc
Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record ...
Electrovaya Announces Increased Battery Capacities and New UL Listings
Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 ...
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy ...
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...