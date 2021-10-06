Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Expands Immuno-Oncology Platform Through New Technology Licensing Agreement with the University of California San Diego

- Nanoparticle-based technology complements the company's intratumoral technology platform -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has licensed rights to develop and commercialize new treatment candidates that broaden the scope and capabilities of the Company's protein nanoparticle platform to treat cancer. The technology involves the loading of immuno-stimulatory molecules into plant virus protein nanoparticles. The technology was licensed from the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and broadens the Company's existing nanoparticle cargo-loading technology.

"Preclinical studies performed at UC San Diego have shown that nanoparticles derived from plant viruses that do not replicate in mammals are recognized as foreign by immune cells and induce immuno-stimulatory effects when injected into tumors. Furthermore, the nanoparticles can be loaded with Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to further tailor specific immune response parameters," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. "The intratumoral administration of protein nanoparticles, based on their size and structure, has shown increased tumor retention time, uptake by host immune cells and greater antitumor effects as compared to small molecule treatment candidates. Packing of small-molecule immune stimulants into our nanoparticles thus hold the potential for more efficient utilization and therapeutic effects of these new treatment candidates."

"This newly licensed technology complements and expands our intratumoral immunotherapy platform, allowing us to explore and create value through additional avenues of immune stimulation in order to treat both human and veterinary applications." said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "This technology utilizes a different protein nanotechnology base and compliments our lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101, which is a naturally occurring immune stimulant. Our goal is to facilitate strategic partnering and commercialization opportunities across multiple areas of therapeutic and preventive vaccine product candidates."