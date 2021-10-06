checkAd

Altamira Therapeutics to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech and Specialty Pharma Conference

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech and Specialty Pharma Conference on October 13, 2021.

The event will consist of one-on-one virtual investor meetings. Due to the format of the event, no webcast will be available.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO".

Investor contact:
Stephen Kilmer
646.274.3580
sjk@altamiratherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666973/Altamira-Therapeutics-to-Participate ...

