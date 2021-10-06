Altamira Therapeutics to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech and Specialty Pharma Conference

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and …

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech and Specialty Pharma Conference on October 13, 2021.

The event will consist of one-on-one virtual investor meetings. Due to the format of the event, no webcast will be available.