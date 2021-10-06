Basanite, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in …

Hosted by SRAX, the October LD Micro Main Event is one of the most influential conferences in the small and microcap space featuring roughly 150 companies.

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, will be present on behalf of the Company at LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021, in-person at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

Management is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference at 12:00 pm EDT in Track 3 on Tuesday, October 12th and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. The presentation can also be accessed by the following link: https://me21.mysequire.com/webinar

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact the appropriate conference representative or go to the conference site at: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_76871/conference_home.html.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.