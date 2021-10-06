checkAd

META to Present at Two Investor Conferences in October

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that management will be presenting at two …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that management will be presenting at two investor conferences in October. META will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles on October 13th. The Company will also participate in the International Investment Forum (IIF) digital event on October 14th.

LD Micro Main Event
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Noon EDT

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

International Investment Forum (IIF)
Thursday, October 14, 2021
9:45AM EDT

The IIF, which starts at 9:45AM CEST on October 14, is organized by GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH. Throughout the day, board members will provide insight into their companies through company presentations and will be available to answer questions. The purely digital live event will be held via the Zoom video conference platform.

The schedule, presenting companies and registration information can be found at www.ii-forum.com.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company and Nanotech, production capacity expansion, the benefits to the Company of the acquisition of Nanotech and the benefits of nanotechnology to the Company's partners and within the industries in which they operate. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes", "developing", "focused", "extending", "position" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "can", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the potential benefits of the transaction with Nanotech, the capabilities of Nanotech's facility and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company and Nanotech, the market position of the Company, the completion of the transaction, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of Nanotech's team, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward Looking Statement" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.




