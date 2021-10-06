checkAd

Love That Design announces the region's first sustainable design awards in partnership with Surge For Water

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEA region will welcome its first environmentally-focused, interior design awards this year – The Sustainability Awards 2021 by Love That Design, taking place in December 2021. Organised in collaboration with Surge, a not-for-profit organisation providing safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions to communities in need, these awards will be the first of its kind in the region dedicated to sustainable design.

 

Love That Design has developed a strong reputation within its dynamic five years of existence as a comprehensive and savvy, digital interior design platform dedicated to highlighting good design and happenings in the A&D industry within the MENA region, and showcasing them to the world. These awards fall perfectly in line with the Government of Dubai's UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which focuses on improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy and creating a sustainability focused infrastructure. They also fit in with the United Nation's overarching Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that call for action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity by 2030.

Entrants for The Sustainability Awards 2021 include projects, products and companies from the MENA region with an entirely sustainable design ethos in terms of aesthetics and practices.

"The aim of these awards is to bring about an even greater focus to an ever-growing global concern of climate change, and our need to make more conscious decisions," says Siddharth Peters, Co-founder at Love That Design. "The awards will bring to light projects and products that are proud to be environmentally sustainable, and make the industry at large sit up and take notice. With these awards, we hope to be a catalyst for a more accelerated change."

"Emphasis on sustainable design doesn't necessarily mean a less creative product or space," adds Ben D'Souza, Co-Founder at Love That Design. "And by showcasing innovative and environmentally conscious spaces that are incredibly design-led, we hope to create an increase in the demand for such interiors."

With the gradual global shift towards a green mode of living, launching these sustainability awards seems to be a natural progression for Love That Design, thus filling that last remaining gap in a market already replete with design awards.

