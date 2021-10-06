checkAd

EQS-News Hudson Reveals Transformed Brookstone Experience In North American Airports

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 14:00   

EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hudson Reveals Transformed Brookstone Experience In North American Airports

06.10.2021 / 14:00

Fully Reimagined Brookstone Stores Unveiled, Complete With Industry-Leading Brand Selections, Vibrant In-Store Design Elements, And Immersive Digital Experiences

East Rutherford, N.J., October 6, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today shared the vision for its next-generation Brookstone airport stores, reflecting Hudson's commitment to reinvigorating the powerhouse brand after becoming its exclusive airport retailer in 2019.

A visit to Brookstone is much more than a trip to an electronics store. Now with a sleek, ultra-modern store design and expanded product assortment, Brookstone celebrates a differentiated shopping experience for the traveler - driven by robust industry insights, built on brand accessibility, and positioned as an innovative, one-stop-shop. Elements of the new, reimagined Brookstone have been incorporated into the recent openings at Nashville International Airport (BNA), Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), and the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with plans to open new stores with the full redesign in the coming months.

'Brookstone is such an iconic name. Our vision was to create a space that would become the ultimate lifestyle and experiential destination for the whole family by blending the electronics categories synonymous with Brookstone with newer product categories like STEM learning and wellness,' said Michael Levy, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Hudson. 'A big focus for Hudson has been expanding our merchandising assortment to create an all-encompassing shopping experience, and our evolution of the Brookstone brand is just the latest example of how we're innovating to successfully deliver on these growth opportunities to serve the evolving needs of travelers.'

