MSG Networks Announces Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Verizon Fios

MSG Networks announced that it has completed a comprehensive, multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon Fios. The new deal ensures Verizon Fios customers will continue to have access to MSG Networks and hundreds of exclusive, live games from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and New York Red Bulls as part of their Fios TV packages and through MSG GO.

Adam Levine, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs for MSG Networks said: “We are thrilled to have reached this multi-year agreement with Verizon Fios, who has been a long-time, valued partner. Live sports remains some of the most valuable programming on air, and all of our teams have passionate fan bases. We look forward to providing our lineup of sports programming to Fios subscribers for years to come.”