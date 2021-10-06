checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creekstone, a New Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Creekstone, a new community of single-family homes in highly desirable Southwest Las Vegas. The community is situated east of South Decatur Boulevard and north of West Cactus Road near Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers as well as McCarran International Airport. The new community is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as several parks, including Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, a fitness-themed recreation area that includes bike paths, exercise stations, multiuse turf fields, shaded picnic facilities, an outdoor climbing experience, meditation garden, 1.5-mile walking trail and sports wall for racquetball, soccer and other sports.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Creekstone, a new community in popular Southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Creekstone showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Creekstone provides homebuyers with a selection of beautiful new homes in tranquil Southwest Las Vegas. Our new community is situated in a prime location near Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and is a short drive to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers,” said Brian Kunec, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “As with other KB Home communities, Creekstone offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Creekstone sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $370,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

