ChargePoint Leads Charge Across Europe with Strategic Acquisitions, Pioneering R&D Facilities and Growing Team

Initiating a charge with the ChargePoint app on a CP4300 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today we announce our accelerating leadership position in the European EV charging market with the closing of our acquisition of has·to·be, which combined with our acquisition of ViriCiti and our existing broad portfolio of charging infrastructure solutions position ChargePoint well in commercial and fleet segments. With these acquisitions, we grew our talent pool across and have state-of-the-art research and development centers across Europe,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “These key milestones further strengthen our commitment to the European EV charging market, to complement our position as a leader in EV charging in North America.”

Strategic Acquisitions

ChargePoint completed the acquisition of has·to·be, the provider of be.ENERGISED, a leading cloud- based e-mobility EV charging and enterprise software platform. has·to·be’s expansive software platform addresses the complexity and fragmentation of today’s European charging landscape and is compatible with widely deployed European charging stations and e-mobility services. ChargePoint’s acquisition of has·to·be will further accelerate its position in Europe's charging ecosystem.

In August 2021, ChargePoint announced its acquisition of ViriCiti, a leading provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets with a customer base in Europe and North America. With the combined acquisitions of has·to·be and ViriCiti, ChargePoint now has the most complete set of solutions for electrified fleets in Europe and North America. From concept to scale, ChargePoint’s fleet solution portfolio includes everything fleets need to electrify and optimize fueling as they grow. The fleet management solution, AC and DC fast charging solutions, along with the telematics capabilities brought by ViriCiti, balance charging costs with operational readiness for fleets of all sizes, making ChargePoint a key partner in the efficient and rapid electrification of any fleet.