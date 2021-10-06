IQVIA Announces Opening of New Q2 Solutions Innovation Laboratories in North Carolina, Creating New Jobs and Expanded Capabilities

The new facility has an innovative suite of laboratory capabilities, including cutting edge bioanalytical, vaccine, biomarker and genomics laboratories. The site is also home to a new Translational Science and Innovation Laboratory (TSAIL). TSAIL will allow customers to access a broad range of services including a cross-disciplined approach to early-stage Research & Development and exploratory human biomarker activities. This will enable biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development.

IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art, 160,000-square-foot lab facility for its Q 2 Solutions subsidiary. These custom-designed laboratory spaces will be known as Q 2 Solutions Innovation Laboratories and are located on the new IQVIA Innovation Park Campus in the heart of the dynamic Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. Through a collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, IQVIA anticipates that this new facility will create up to 750 new jobs in North Carolina over the next 10 years.

“The new Innovation Laboratories will provide a state-of-the-art solution to the industry with multiple laboratory disciplines under one roof for biomarker development and delivery,” said Richard Staub, president, R&D Solutions, IQVIA. “The growing need for advanced laboratory capabilities spanning biomarker discovery through next generation vaccine, genomic, and bioanalytical sciences requires the laboratory industry to adapt. Our Innovation Laboratories are designed to fast track the drug development process and provide the agility and range of laboratory sciences under one roof that the industry requires.”

To support this growth and continued expansion, Q2 Solutions has begun recruiting for a range of new positions, including many specialized scientific and operational roles, uniting scientific thought leaders from anatomic pathology, flow cytometry, genomics, vaccine development, and bioanalytical services under one roof.

