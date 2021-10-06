checkAd

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 4th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jeff Leer and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Margaret Wigglesworth will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 11, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10160357.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.fivestarseniorliving.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE):

FVE is a provider of senior living management and rehabilitation and wellness services to over 20,000 older adults. Five Star is the fifth largest senior living operator in the United States and operates active adult, independent and assisted living communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.



