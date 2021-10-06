checkAd

Amneal to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021

06.10.2021   

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2021.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.amneal.com.

To access the call through a conference line, dial (844) 200-6205 (in the U.S.) or (929) 526-1599 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 (in the U.S.) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 781882.

About Amneal
 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

