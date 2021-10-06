Smith Micro Appoints James Kempton as New Chief Financial Officer

“We are very pleased to announce Jim’s appointment as our new CFO,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Jim brings a successful track record of proven leadership and extensive expertise and experience in financial matters that will help continue to drive Smith Micro’s strong business case.”

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), today announced the appointment of James M. Kempton as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 3, 2021. Kempton joins Smith Micro from L.B. Foster Company where he serves as Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

Prior to joining L.B. Foster in February 2020, Kempton served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Caliburn International of Reston, Virginia. Prior to that he held successive executive leadership positions at Michael Baker International and Michael Baker Corporation, both based in Pittsburgh. Mr. Kempton began his career with Ernst and Young, one of the largest professional services firms in the world.

Mr. Smith added, “I also want to thank Michael Fox, who will continue to serve as interim CFO until Jim’s arrival."

Mr. Kempton will succeed Michael Fox, who has served as Smith Micro’s Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2021. Mr. Fox joined Smith Micro in August 2021 as Interim Vice President Finance, after former CFO Tim Huffmyer announced his resignation.

