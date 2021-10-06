checkAd

UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its user conference, FORWARD IV, announced the winners of its UiPath 2021 Partner Awards, celebrating partners that have exceled with their dedication in delivering value to customers with the UiPath end-to-end automation platform.

To date, more than 4,700 partners have joined the UiPath partner program, a global ecosystem of recognized leaders in technology who are transforming the way humans work. Partners around the world leverage the UiPath platform to provide solutions and services to their customers. As a UiPath partner, organizations access the fastest growing enterprise software category with the market leader in automation, solve customer challenges and create higher productivity for customers, and differentiate their own businesses with partner certifications as part of the UiPath Services Network.

“UiPath is a partner-first organization, and our ecosystem is growing rapidly as partners recognize the expansive opportunities in front of them with automation,” said Eddie O’Brien, global channel chief at UiPath. “We’re thrilled to acknowledge our 2021 Partner Award winners for the expertise and commitment they consistently bring to market in order to help customers reimagine work. UiPath expects to continue investing in its partner strategy to maximize our partners’ potential and pursue successful business outcomes for customers.”

The UiPath 2021 Partner Award winners are:

Global Awards

  • EY, Global Partner of the Year: EY is recognized as the overall top performing partner for global leadership and impact with implementing automation at scale.
  • Cognizant, Global Growth Partner of the Year: Cognizantis recognized as a leader in evangelizing UiPath growth products. It has been a pioneer in shifting to intelligent automation by leveraging UiPath’s platform and products such as Process Mining, Task Mining, Document Understanding & AI Center, and Testing Suite with a focus on solutions and capabilities for scaling client’s automation programs.
  • Deloitte, Global Industry Partner of the Year:Deloitte is recognized for its cross-vertical joint offering approach focused on solving systemic client challenges with new technologies and effectively combining strategy, technology, and innovation.
  • PwC, Global Innovation Partner of the Year: PwC is recognized for developing and taking to market new products and solutions built around the UiPath platform.

Regional Awards

Emerging Products Partner of the Year: Partners that represent a complete approach to selling UiPath, including a commitment to certification and solution development focused on our newest solutions.

  • TestingXperts (Americas)
  • Roboyo (EMEA)
  • Innovior Australia (APJ)

Impact Partner of the Year: Partners that made the largest impact with UiPath sales teams, evaluated by their go-to-market creativity, dedication to working with the UiPath field teams, and business development activity.

  • Amitech(Americas)
  • Accenture (EMEA)
  • Power Solutions, Ltd (APJ)

Community Partner of the Year: Partners that demonstrated how automation is grounded in a greater purpose to accelerate human achievement and to liberate the boundless potential of people.

  • Infosys (Americas)
  • Capgemini (EMEA)
  • PT Drife Solusi Integrasi (APJ)

Industry Solution Partner of the Year: Partners awarded for their dedication to driving innovative solutions for specific industries and verticals, such as innovation in the healthcare industry.

  • Ashling Partners (Americas)
  • Tquila Automation Ltd (EMEA)
  • QualityKiosk Technologies (APJ)

Public Sector Partner of the Year: Partners awarded for their significant internal investment in UiPath. These partners not only built solutions to meet their own automation needs, but also built solutions for the public and private sectors.

  • GAI (Americas)
  • Atos (EMEA)
  • ASL Hong Kong (APJ)

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

