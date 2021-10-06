PhaseBio Announces Interim Analysis of REVERSE-IT Phase 3 Trial Accepted for Late Breaking Science Presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that REVERSE-IT ( R apid and Sustain E d Re VERS al of Ticagr E lor – I ntervention T rial), the pivotal Phase 3 trial designed to study reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor with bentracimab in patients who present with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding or who require surgery or invasive procedure, has been accepted for presentation in a virtual Late Breaking Science session at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Title: Effect of Bentracimab on Platelet Inhibition and Hemostasis in Ticagrelor Patients with Uncontrolled Hemorrhage or Requiring Urgent Surgery in the REVERSE-IT Trial

Presenting Author: Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart & Vascular Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Session Title: New Drugs and New Drug Indications in Cardiovascular Disease

Session Number: LBS.07

Date: November 15, 2021

Session Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Presentation Time: 11:30 am – 11:38 am ET

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present the results from the pivotal REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial as a late breaker at this year’s American Heart Association Scientific Sessions,” said John Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio. “Presenting the results from this trial to a broad cross section of the cardiology community is an important milestone for PhaseBio and the REVERSE-IT trial. I’d like to thank the team at PhaseBio and our network of clinical investigators and advisors who have worked diligently to enroll the trial and rapidly analyze the data, enabling us to share the results at a high-profile medical congress like AHA.21.”

REVERSE-IT is a Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, prospective single-arm trial designed to study reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor with bentracimab in patients who present with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding or who require surgery or invasive procedure. Approximately 200 patients are being targeted to be enrolled from major health centers worldwide. Patients with reported use of ticagrelor within the prior 3 days who require urgent ticagrelor reversal are eligible for enrollment. In August 2021, PhaseBio announced that it had enrolled the first 143 patients in the REVERSE-IT trial, 138 of whom required surgery or an invasive procedure and five of whom experienced uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding. The Company is commencing preparation of the BLA and targeting a BLA submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2022.