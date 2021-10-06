checkAd

PhaseBio Announces Interim Analysis of REVERSE-IT Phase 3 Trial Accepted for Late Breaking Science Presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that REVERSE-IT (Rapid and SustainEd ReVERSal of TicagrElor – Intervention Trial), the pivotal Phase 3 trial designed to study reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor with bentracimab in patients who present with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding or who require surgery or invasive procedure, has been accepted for presentation in a virtual Late Breaking Science session at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Presentation Information

  • Title: Effect of Bentracimab on Platelet Inhibition and Hemostasis in Ticagrelor Patients with Uncontrolled Hemorrhage or Requiring Urgent Surgery in the REVERSE-IT Trial
  • Presenting Author: Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart & Vascular Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
  • Session Title: New Drugs and New Drug Indications in Cardiovascular Disease
  • Session Number: LBS.07
  • Date: November 15, 2021
  • Session Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
  • Presentation Time: 11:30 am – 11:38 am ET

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present the results from the pivotal REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial as a late breaker at this year’s American Heart Association Scientific Sessions,” said John Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio. “Presenting the results from this trial to a broad cross section of the cardiology community is an important milestone for PhaseBio and the REVERSE-IT trial. I’d like to thank the team at PhaseBio and our network of clinical investigators and advisors who have worked diligently to enroll the trial and rapidly analyze the data, enabling us to share the results at a high-profile medical congress like AHA.21.”

REVERSE-IT is a Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, prospective single-arm trial designed to study reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor with bentracimab in patients who present with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding or who require surgery or invasive procedure. Approximately 200 patients are being targeted to be enrolled from major health centers worldwide. Patients with reported use of ticagrelor within the prior 3 days who require urgent ticagrelor reversal are eligible for enrollment. In August 2021, PhaseBio announced that it had enrolled the first 143 patients in the REVERSE-IT trial, 138 of whom required surgery or an invasive procedure and five of whom experienced uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding. The Company is commencing preparation of the BLA and targeting a BLA submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2022.

Seite 1 von 3
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PhaseBio Announces Interim Analysis of REVERSE-IT Phase 3 Trial Accepted for Late Breaking Science Presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that REVERSE-IT (Rapid and SustainEd ReVERSal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21PhaseBio Appoints William D. Humphries to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten