Skyharbour Partner Company Valor Provides Update on Field Programs and Upcoming Drill Program at the Hook Lake Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner company Valor Resources Limited (“Valor”) has provided an update on results from the recently completed on-ground field program at the Hook Lake Project. Following the on-ground field program that concluded in August and the subsequent reporting of high-grade uranium assay results, planning of a follow-up drill program is underway.

Highlights:

Planning of diamond drilling program at Hook Lake Project well advanced

All necessary permits in place for diamond drilling program to commence

Drilling to test at depth and along strike from historical trench at Hook Lake / Zone S Prospect where recent surface sampling returned assays of up to 59.2% U3O8, 5.05% TREO, 507g/t Ag and 14.5% Pb

Diamond drilling to also test targets at West Way Prospect

Drilling set to commence in December 2021 with a program of at least 2,500m proposed

Project Geologist seconded from Dahrouge Geological Consulting

Upcoming Drill Program and Geological Summary:

The diamond drilling program will be primarily focused on the area around the historical trench at the Zone S prospect where recent sampling by Valor returned assays of (see news release dated August 31st, 2021):

59.2% U3O8, 499g/t Ag, 5.05% TREO, 14.4% Pb (Float sample)

57.4% U3O8, 507g/t Ag, 3.68% TREO, 14.5% Pb (Rock Chip sample)

46.1% U3O8, 435g/t Ag, 2.88% TREO, 8.8% Pb (Rock Chip sample)

6.92% U3O8, 0.81% TREO, 2% Pb (Rock Chip sample)

6.42% U3O8, 1.17% TREO, 1.8% Pb (Rock Chip sample)



*TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides = La 2 O 3 , CeO 2 , Pr 6 O 11 , Nd 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Y 2 O 3

All necessary permits for the drilling program have been granted by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and all relevant stakeholders including First Nations communities are being contacted regarding the upcoming program. The drilling will be helicopter supported thereby reducing the environmental impact on the area.

Valor’s Executive Chairman Mr. George Bauk stated: “Following on from the results published in August 2021 and desktop reviews being undertaken, we are pleased to be finalising the upcoming drill program scheduled for December. We will be targeting three key areas to begin with and look forward to the results as they come to hand. Over the past month with the increase in the spot uranium price we have seen an unprecedented land grab in the Athabasca Basin. Most of the Basin has been pegged which highlights the excitement and prospectively of this area. We have seven projects in and around the Basin that demand exploration attention.”