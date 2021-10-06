Sunshine Biopharma Files a Patent Application Covering mRNA Molecules for Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Neurodegeneration refers to the progressive loss of neuronal function, which may ultimately result in cell death. Neurodegenerative diseases include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and Huntington's disease. Neurodegeneration can occur in the brain as well as in the peripheral nervous system. At present, there is no known way to reverse the progressive degeneration of neurons and as such these diseases are considered to be incurable.

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today announced that it has filed a patent application for a potential new treatment for neurodegenerative disorders. Sunshine Biopharma’s patent application contains experimental results showing that certain mRNA molecules provide protective effects against oxidative stress in differentiated neuronal cells, a process that mimics neuronal degeneration. This new patent application has a priority date of October 1, 2021.

Recent biochemical studies have revealed many underlying similarities among these diseases at the sub-cellular level. These similarities suggest that a given therapeutic approach for one neurodegenerative disease might ameliorate other diseases in the class.

Neurodegenerative diseases affect millions of people worldwide. Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are the most common neurodegenerative diseases. According to the CDC, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020. An estimated 1.2 million people in the United States could be living with Parkinson’s disease by 2030. There is currently no way to slow down the progression of these and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“We are heartened by this recent finding in our ongoing mRNA-as-therapeutic-agents research that certain mRNA molecules provide differentiated neuronal cells full protection against hydrogen peroxide induced oxidative stress, a system commonly used to study neurodegeneration in vitro,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We are excited about this discovery for patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders. Our possible mRNA treatment could arrest progression of neurodegeneration, alleviate symptoms, relieve pain, and increase mobility,” he added.