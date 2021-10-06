aTyr Pharma Announces Appointment of Robert W. Ashworth, PhD, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

checkAd

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the appointment of Robert W. Ashworth, Ph.D., to Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Ashworth will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team, overseeing regulatory affairs functions and strategies.

“aTyr is pleased to welcome Dr. Ashworth, an industry veteran who brings more than 35 years of regulatory and drug development experience, including a proven track record of contributing to the FDA approval of more than 12 new drugs across a broad range of categories and disease indications,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “The depth and breadth of Dr. Ashworth’s experience is well suited to help guide aTyr’s regulatory strategy for our novel tRNA synthetase biology platform, including our clinical program for ATYR1923, our lead therapeutic candidate that we plan to advance to a registrational trial in pulmonary sarcoidosis next year, and ATYR2810, our lead anti-Neuropilin-2 antibody and IND candidate, expected to enter a Phase 1 trial in cancer, also next year.”

“I am delighted to join aTyr at such an exciting time for the company as it plans to advance its clinical and preclinical programs,” said Dr. Ashworth. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s next stage of growth by leveraging my experience to implement regulatory strategies that further the development of tRNA synthetase-derived products targeting diseases with high unmet need.”

Dr. Ashworth has had a long-standing career in the pharmaceutical industry, encompassing several executive and senior level roles in regulatory functions at notable biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining aTyr, Dr. Ashworth was Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Quality and CMC at OncoSec Medical, Inc., where he developed and executed the regulatory strategy for novel immunotherapy products for cancer. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Quality and Compliance for Advaxis, Inc., where he developed and executed the global regulatory strategy for the company’s immunotherapy platform. As Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs at NPS Pharmaceuticals, he was instrumental in negotiating the approval of NATPARA (PTH) for hypoparathyroidism. When he was Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development, Inc., he executed the regulatory strategy for ABILIFY, the company’s flagship product. He has also held positions with Biovail Corporation, Forest Laboratories, Inc., and Knoll Pharmaceuticals Company, among other companies. Dr. Ashworth earned a B.S. in Chemistry from St. John’s University and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

