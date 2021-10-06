Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories to Conduct a Shareholder Update Conference Call on Thursday, October 7, 2021

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-652-5200 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6060 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories conference call. Participants can also pre-register for this event using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160917/ee3ff8861f .

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutics Science Laboratories (OTC: RTSL) ("Rapid Therapeutic'' or the "Company"), a growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announces that CEO Donal Schmidt will conduct a shareholder update conference call on October 7, 2021 at 4:30PM ET.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sHsH ....

The webcast replay will be available until December 7, 2021 and can be accessed through the above link or on the Company’s website. A telephonic replay will be available until October 21, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10160917.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds. RTSL has developed and is continuing to develop a series of complementary products in addition to its inhaler. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with good manufacturing process (GMP).

CBD is not approved by the FDA.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Our products contain zero THC. Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com.