ESE Entertainment’s Esports Team, K1CK, Qualifies for $5 Million Prize Pool Apex Competition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ we ”, “ ESE ”, or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned esports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends (“ ALGS ”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool.

K1CK Esports CEO, Pedro Fernandes commented, “The video game Apex Legends is seeing major growth and this $5M USD Pro League esports competition is clear validation of the game’s growing market. I am excited to announce that K1CK has qualified to the ALGS Pro League and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends."



The ALGS Pro League Split One will run from October to December 2021, featuring 40 teams in EMEA (20 direct invites and 20 qualified squads), with the best 10 teams from each region qualifying for the January 2022 finals.

A full breakdown of the ALGS event is available on the official Apex Legends website.



About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

