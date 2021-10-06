checkAd

ESE Entertainment’s Esports Team, K1CK, Qualifies for $5 Million Prize Pool Apex Competition

K1CK Esports Apex Legends Team has qualified for the Apex Legends Pro League

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned esports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool.

ALGS is a competition for the popular esport Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA). The game is available on multiple platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

K1CK Esports CEO, Pedro Fernandes commented, “The video game Apex Legends is seeing major growth and this $5M USD Pro League esports competition is clear validation of the game’s growing market. I am excited to announce that K1CK has qualified to the ALGS Pro League and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends."        

The ALGS Pro League Split One will run from October to December 2021, featuring 40 teams in EMEA (20 direct invites and 20 qualified squads), with the best 10 teams from each region qualifying for the January 2022 finals.

A full breakdown of the ALGS event is available on the official Apex Legends website.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected lay out of the ALGS Pro League and the prize money to be awarded at each stage. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.
For further information about ESE, please contact:
Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations
investors@esegaming.com
647-492-1535





