Saniona to participate in multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it will present at multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences this fall. Details are as follows:

BioStock Life Science Summit

Date/Time: 20-21, October 2021, time slot not yet available

Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO

Website Link: https://www.summit.biostock.se/

Redeye Life Science Day

Date/Time: 11 November 2021, time slot not yet available

Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO

Website Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/815899/redeye-life-science-day-2021

Aktieportföljen Live

Date/Time: 24 November 2021, 14.50 CEST / 8:50 a.m. CET/ET

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Website Link: not yet available

EvercoreISI HealthCONX 2021

Date/Time: 30 November - 2 December 2021, time slot not yet available

Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO

Website Link: not yet available

As presenting times and live webcast links become available, they will be shared on the Saniona website in the Events & Presentations section: https://ir.saniona.com/events-and-presentations. Live webcasts will be available at the links provided. Subsequently, the recorded webcast events will be archived for approximately 90 days on Saniona’s website.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 CEST on 6 October 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, a database of more than 130,000 ion channel modulators, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona’s proprietary compounds. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at http://www.saniona.com.

