Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of Nationwide Expansion Plan

SEATTLE, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Tennessee.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, continues to drive growth of HOA’s offerings nationally following the successful close of the acquisition in April 2021. Tennessee marks HOA’s 10th state of operation and the third expansion of services in a month, demonstrating Porch’s commitment to the national development of HOA’s comprehensive and competitively priced homeowners insurance products.