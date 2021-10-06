checkAd

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement With GHS Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, has entered into a new Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with GHS Investments.

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company will have the right in its sole discretion, to sell up to $10 million of common stock (subject to certain limitations) to GHS Investments, which has no right to require the Company to sell any shares, following the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the common stock issuable pursuant to the SPA. All Closings are subject to other customary closing conditions. The purchase price for the Common Stock is a fixed price per share equal to eighty percent (80%) of the lowest volume weighted average price (VWAP) during the ten (10) trading day period immediately preceding a Closing.

“This new agreement allows LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings to continue our financial relationship with GHS Investments for an extended period of 24 months while maintaining our commitment to retiring our convertible notes,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. “We believe that this financing will provide the Company with additional investment capital to expand upon our diversity- and inclusion-focused financial products and help to generate continued revenue growth and value for our shareholders.”

The Company is continuing to prioritize the retirement of its notes, while focusing its efforts on continuing to create fundamental value and growth for shareholders.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 5, 2021. All questions regarding the SPA and other investor inquiries can be directed to IR@lgbtql.com.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement With GHS Investments WILTON MANORS, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, has entered into a new Securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...