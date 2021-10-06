LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement With GHS Investments

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company will have the right in its sole discretion, to sell up to $10 million of common stock (subject to certain limitations) to GHS Investments, which has no right to require the Company to sell any shares, following the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the common stock issuable pursuant to the SPA. All Closings are subject to other customary closing conditions. The purchase price for the Common Stock is a fixed price per share equal to eighty percent (80%) of the lowest volume weighted average price (VWAP) during the ten (10) trading day period immediately preceding a Closing.

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, has entered into a new Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with GHS Investments.

“This new agreement allows LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings to continue our financial relationship with GHS Investments for an extended period of 24 months while maintaining our commitment to retiring our convertible notes,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. “We believe that this financing will provide the Company with additional investment capital to expand upon our diversity- and inclusion-focused financial products and help to generate continued revenue growth and value for our shareholders.”

The Company is continuing to prioritize the retirement of its notes, while focusing its efforts on continuing to create fundamental value and growth for shareholders.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 5, 2021. All questions regarding the SPA and other investor inquiries can be directed to IR@lgbtql.com .

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.