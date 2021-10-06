checkAd

B2Digital’s B2FS 135 Provides Fireworks in Successful WV Debut, Heads Next for Showdown in Mississippi Debut Saturday

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to report a strong debut for the B2 Fighting Series in West Virginia this past Saturday before heading for its next debut in a new state this coming Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.

“The B2 Fighting Series rolled into the mountains of West Virginia and put on an amazing night of fights for the fans,” noted Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker. “In the Main Event of the evening, James Pfeiffer picked up his 3rd pro victory by way of the judges’ cards, defeating Jacob Olave in a unanimous decision. Pro Wrestler Austin Green also showed up big in his professional MMA debut, recording an exciting KO victory over Chris Miles. And Ken Beverly won his 10th professional fight, likely getting his name on the radar for scouts at the next level in the process. We can’t wait to get back to West Virginia to give our newest fans another great night of fights.”

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, will represent yet another fresh debut in a new state for the B2 Fighting Series.

What:  B2 Fighting Series 136, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA
Where:  Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Mississippi
When:  Saturday, October 9. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Higdon continued, “This coming Saturday will showcase another fascinating slate of matchups in another new marketplace for the B2 Fighting Series. The original main event fighter Joshua Weems was approached to compete for the Dana White Contender Series, so we released him from our contract to support his career as a fighter. Our new main event will feature undefeated Welterweight Rush MMA & ATT prospect Lindsey Jones as he takes on James Freeman, who is looking for his 7th victory as a Pro. Three other pro fights round out the main card, along with six exciting amateur matchups. With four Heavyweight fights in this card fans may want to avoid blinking because we are certain to have some stunning knock outs this Saturday night!”

Saturday’s B2FS 136 event will feature 10 professional and amateur bouts – four professional and six amateur. The night will also feature four heavyweight fights, including the 265 lb. amateur title fight between JD Jenkins (4-1-0) and Richard Craig (2-1-0).

“We continue to launch in new markets with successful events, which is an extremely brand-positive dynamic and presents a very strong long-term tailwind with powerful implications on the event side of the business,” commented Greg P. Bell, B2Digital CEO and Founder. “West Virginia looks to become another very reliable growth market after Saturday’s strong outing. And Mississippi has been on our radar for a while now, given our tremendous brand growth in the South over the years. We look forward to a great night of action this weekend.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B2Digital’s B2FS 135 Provides Fireworks in Successful WV Debut, Heads Next for Showdown in Mississippi Debut Saturday Tampa, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to report a strong debut for the B2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...