B2Digital’s B2FS 135 Provides Fireworks in Successful WV Debut, Heads Next for Showdown in Mississippi Debut Saturday

“The B2 Fighting Series rolled into the mountains of West Virginia and put on an amazing night of fights for the fans,” noted Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker. “In the Main Event of the evening, James Pfeiffer picked up his 3rd pro victory by way of the judges’ cards, defeating Jacob Olave in a unanimous decision. Pro Wrestler Austin Green also showed up big in his professional MMA debut, recording an exciting KO victory over Chris Miles. And Ken Beverly won his 10th professional fight, likely getting his name on the radar for scouts at the next level in the process. We can’t wait to get back to West Virginia to give our newest fans another great night of fights.”

Tampa, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to report a strong debut for the B2 Fighting Series in West Virginia this past Saturday before heading for its next debut in a new state this coming Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, will represent yet another fresh debut in a new state for the B2 Fighting Series.

What: B2 Fighting Series 136, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Mississippi

When: Saturday, October 9. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Higdon continued, “This coming Saturday will showcase another fascinating slate of matchups in another new marketplace for the B2 Fighting Series. The original main event fighter Joshua Weems was approached to compete for the Dana White Contender Series, so we released him from our contract to support his career as a fighter. Our new main event will feature undefeated Welterweight Rush MMA & ATT prospect Lindsey Jones as he takes on James Freeman, who is looking for his 7th victory as a Pro. Three other pro fights round out the main card, along with six exciting amateur matchups. With four Heavyweight fights in this card fans may want to avoid blinking because we are certain to have some stunning knock outs this Saturday night!”

Saturday’s B2FS 136 event will feature 10 professional and amateur bouts – four professional and six amateur. The night will also feature four heavyweight fights, including the 265 lb. amateur title fight between JD Jenkins (4-1-0) and Richard Craig (2-1-0).

“We continue to launch in new markets with successful events, which is an extremely brand-positive dynamic and presents a very strong long-term tailwind with powerful implications on the event side of the business,” commented Greg P. Bell, B2Digital CEO and Founder. “West Virginia looks to become another very reliable growth market after Saturday’s strong outing. And Mississippi has been on our radar for a while now, given our tremendous brand growth in the South over the years. We look forward to a great night of action this weekend.”