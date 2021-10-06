checkAd

BioCardia Announces Participation at the A.G.P. Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference October 13, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced it will be participating in the A.G.P Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference taking place virtually on October 13, 2021.

Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to request a 1:1 meeting with BioCardia management, please contact your A.G.P representative or click on the following link to register for the conference and request a meeting: A.G.P Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference

Event: A.G.P. Fall Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference

Date: October 13th, 2021

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual conference

About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underly four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@BioCardia.com
(650) 226-0120

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Laluc, Marketing
Email: alaluc@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120





