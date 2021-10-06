BioCardia Announces Participation at the A.G.P. Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference October 13, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced it will be participating in the A.G.P Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference taking place virtually on October 13, 2021.



Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to request a 1:1 meeting with BioCardia management, please contact your A.G.P representative or click on the following link to register for the conference and request a meeting: A.G.P Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference