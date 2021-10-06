checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Caters to Growing Hispanic Senior Community with Launch of the One, a $0 Premium Medicare Advantage Plan, for 2022

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, a leading mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company, will introduce the One, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, a new Alignment Health Plan option designed to serve the unique needs of seniors age 65 and over in the U.S. Hispanic community, a population that is expected to grow five-fold to 19.9 million by 2060.1 During the Medicare annual enrollment period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, seniors will be able to make important changes to their 2022 health care coverage.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the ONE plan will be available in three states -- Arizona, California and Nevada -- with slightly different benefits. Across all three states, the ONE features a Spanish-speaking provider network, Spanish-speaking service agents and in-language member materials. 

“Alignment has a long heritage of serving seniors from all backgrounds across the country,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “That’s why we developed a robust portfolio of more than 40 benefits-rich plans, the most in our company’s history, to give seniors more choice, access and flexibility in their care regardless of zip code, socioeconomic status or native language. Most recently, Alignment plans such as the ONE and Harmony provide more customized benefits to support diverse senior groups.”

In California, the ONE (HMO) will be offered as a co-branded product with Rite Aid and known as “the ONE + Rite Aid,” or “el ÚNICO” + Rite Aid” in Spanish. The plan will be available in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Santa Clara counties, and features:

  • $0 monthly premium;
  • $0 primary care doctor, specialist, emergency and urgent care visits;
  • $0 vision and hearing exam visits;
  • $350 allowance for eyewear and $2,000 allowance for hearing aids; and
  • A monthly $75 over-the-counter (OTC) allowance on Alignment’s exclusive ACCESS On-Demand Concierge “black card,” which is redeemable at Rite Aid or online. 

In Clark, Nye and Washoe counties in Nevada, Alignment is introducing the ONE as a dual-eligible special needs plan (D-SNP) for those enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid. The plan also features similar benefits to the California plan such as $0 monthly premium and $0 copays for visits to providers, while there is a $500 allowance for eyewear, a $2,000 allowance for hearing aids, and a monthly $100 OTC allowance that is redeemable at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and other retailers in the state. 

In Maricopa and Pima counties in Arizona, the ONE (HMO) plan also offers similar benefits like the California and Nevada plans. Arizona plan allowances include $300 for eyewear, $1,000 for hearing aids, and a monthly $25 OTC, redeemable at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and other retailers in the state. 

Like all Alignment Health Plan options, the ONE also addresses social determinants of health, or non-medical factors that impact health outcomes, such as food insecurity, loneliness and lack of transportation. While benefits vary by plan, eligible members can take advantage of benefits such as companion care, grocery allowances, free non-emergency medical transportation, virtual fitness classes, pet care and pest control. Alignment members also have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

The ONE follows the success of another Alignment ethnic-focused Medicare Advantage plan – the Harmony (HMO) Plan, which is designed for the unique cultural needs of seniors in the Asian community.

For more information about the ONE or other Alignment Health Plan product offerings, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

