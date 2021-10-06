Aadi Bioscience to Present New Preclinical Data on nab-Sirolimus (ABI-009) at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced it will present a poster at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be held this year from October 7 th -10 th .

- Poster Presentation to go Live on October 7, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET and on Demand at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics -

The Company will present preclinical data evaluating nab-sirolimus (ABI-009) in PTEN-deleted and TSC2-deleted cancer models in comparison with other mTOR inhibitors sirolimus and everolimus and evaluating their effects on important downstream targets S6 and 4EBP1.

Aadi’s presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference:

All times noted are U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

Presentation Title: nab-Sirolimus improves mTOR pathway suppression and antitumor activity versus oral mTOR inhibitors in PTEN null bladder cancer (UMUC3) and TSC2 null liver cancer (SNU398) xenografts

Author: Shihe Hou, Ph.D., Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Session: mTOR/PI3-kinase, P138

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 7, 9:00 a.m. and on-demand throughout conference

The poster will be posted to the Events and Presentations section of Aadi Bioscience’s website after 9 am ET on October 7th.

About Aadi Bioscience and FYARRO

Aadi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes, where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. Aadi’s lead product candidate is FYARRO (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension; nab-sirolimus; ABI-009), an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, greater mTOR target suppression, and increased tumor growth inhibition over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models2.