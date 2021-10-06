checkAd

Classic Auctions to list Dale Hawerchuk NFTs developed by Blockchain Foundry

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) has partnered with the Hawerchuk Family and Classic Auctions Inc. (“Classic Auctions”) to release a series of exclusive collectible Dale Hawerchuk NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens”). The collectibles commemorate the career of the late Winnipeg Jets hero inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Starting with listing three unique NFT collectible items, Dale Hawerchuk NFTs are the first offering introducing digital collectibles to the Classic Auctions platform. Classic Auctions is the world’s largest hockey auction house.

"With the constant demand and interest quickly growing for NFTs over the last couple of years, it is with tremendous pleasure that Classic Auctions partners up with Blockchain Foundry to produce and offer as part of our Fall 2021 auction a number of important NFTs representing the fabulous career of now-deceased hockey legend Dale Hawerchuk," said Marc Juteau, President and Founder of Classic Auctions.

“The Legacy of Dale Hawerchuk will continue for a lifetime. His contribution to sport and to humanity is insurmountable. Over his career and Hall of Fame years, Dale’s heroic achievements were highlighted by some of the most inspiring moments in hockey history. Now, some of these moments can exclusively be owned through a limited and exclusive series of Legendary NFTs. We are happy to present this innovative NFT collection of memorabilia with you, his fans, and hope you will enjoy and cherish his legacy as we do. These digital items have never before been seen or presented to the general public, we hope these items will bring you inspiration and appreciation for a true hockey hero that he was!,” said Eric Hawerchuk of the Hawerchuk Family.

"The NFT space is ripe for the distribution of much more than digital art pieces. As a Canadian first, our partnership with the Hawerchuk Family and Classic Auctions bridges traditional auctions with cutting-edge NFTs that have been taking the crypto industry by storm. Classic Auctions is an unmatched platform in the hockey collectibles space, and our partnership brings them an innovative & exclusive new offering, highlighting important moments in the Winnipeg Jets hero’s career," said Marc Nicholson, CSO of BCF.

