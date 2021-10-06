Fortress Biotech Announces Closing of Acquisition of Caelum Biosciences by AstraZeneca

NEW YORK and BORDENTOWN, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, and a company it founded, Caelum Biosciences, Inc. (“Caelum”), a biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases with two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials, today announced the closing of AstraZeneca’s acquisition of Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement in place between Fortress, Caelum, AstraZeneca’s Alexion and the other parties thereto (as amended, the “DOSPA”).

AstraZeneca acquired Caelum for the agreed option exercise price of approximately $150 million. Distributions will be made to all existing Caelum stockholders. The agreement also provides for additional potential payments to Caelum stockholders totaling up to $350 million, payable upon the achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones.

Fortress is eligible to receive approximately 43 percent of all proceeds from the transaction.

