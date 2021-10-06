checkAd

Fortress Biotech Announces Closing of Acquisition of Caelum Biosciences by AstraZeneca

globenewswire
06.10.2021   

Triggers upfront payment of approximately $150 million to Caelum shareholders, of which approximately $64 million is payable to Fortress Biotech1

NEW YORK and BORDENTOWN, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, and a company it founded, Caelum Biosciences, Inc. (“Caelum”), a biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases with two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials, today announced the closing of AstraZeneca’s acquisition of Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement in place between Fortress, Caelum, AstraZeneca’s Alexion and the other parties thereto (as amended, the “DOSPA”).

AstraZeneca acquired Caelum for the agreed option exercise price of approximately $150 million. Distributions will be made to all existing Caelum stockholders. The agreement also provides for additional potential payments to Caelum stockholders totaling up to $350 million, payable upon the achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones.

Fortress is eligible to receive approximately 43 percent of all proceeds from the transaction.

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

