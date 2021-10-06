checkAd

Teladoc Health Reimagines Primary Care with Primary360

New Primary Care Model Delivers Greater Care Access & Health Engagement

Fills Preventive & Chronic Care Gaps with Two-thirds of New Members Lacking Regular Primary Care

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced that its primary care service, Primary360, is now available to commercial health plans, employers and other organizations that sponsor health care for individuals and families in the United States. Primary360 solves persistent challenges in access to high quality health care for millions of individuals, especially those who do not have an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider.  

Primary360 pilot programs have shown that two-thirds of members previously lacked traditional primary care and are now benefitting from longitudinal relationships with physician-led care teams. Access to high quality prevention and screening via Primary360 has helped members detect earlier and treat previously undiagnosed chronic diseases. Early results with year one members show one in four chronic conditions identified for Primary360 members have been new diagnoses of common disorders such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Primary360 has the unique power to drive the unified health care experience that consumers are demanding by removing longstanding barriers like access, cost and convenience,” said Donna Boyer, chief product officer at Teladoc Health. “Primary360 gives people greater control over their healthcare experience without losing the personal connection they seek – all from a brand that they trust.”

Primary360 members have cited the service’s connectivity to specialty care, especially mental health support, as a major advantage of the whole-person health offering. In fact, preliminary findings from the first year also show that more than 50 percent of Primary360 members take advantage of at least one other Teladoc Health service and nearly 30 percent use two connected services, like mental health care, urgent care, dermatology and nutrition.

Teladoc Health has received a positive initial response to Primary360 in the marketplace and the role it plays in delivering comprehensive, virtual-first benefits. Several Fortune 1000 employers are live today on the new primary care service, with other large employers and health plans such as Aetna launching nationwide in early 2022.

