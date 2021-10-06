AMSC Announces $22 Million of New Energy Power System Orders

Semiconductors and Industrials Drive Demand

AYER, Mass., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced $22 million of new energy power systems orders. This includes orders for reactive compensation, enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, rectifiers and transformers.

“Our new energy power systems business continues to expand and is accelerating. Our bookings momentum was strong at the start of the fiscal year, and we expect this strength to continue into the second half of fiscal 2021,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “Our two recent acquisitions, along with our organic business, are all contributing to our bookings momentum. We expect our Grid business to drive total revenue growth for the Company again in fiscal 2021.”