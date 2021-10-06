Bionano Genomics Expands Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Saphyr and Bolster Customer Support and Experience Globally

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that the following individuals have joined the Company’s commercial leadership team to help accelerate the global growth of Saphyr and bolster customer support: Amanda Lettmann, Vice President of Global Customer Experience, Amanda Hernandez, Vice President of Global Sales Training and Development, Justin Leighton, Vice President and General Manager, Lineagen, and Bob Hertsenberg, North America Sales Director.



“We are very impressed with the quality of talent we have recruited into our organization,” said Jason Priar, Chief Commercial Officer of Bionano Genomics. “Our Saphyr system and Lineagen’s menu of diagnostic assays are leading solutions in the genomics market and we believe having this team of experienced leaders to support the adoption of both is an outstanding combination. We look forward to the contributions of these individuals to an already strong and passionate culture at Bionano, now and for many years to come.”