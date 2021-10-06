Bionano Genomics Expands Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Saphyr and Bolster Customer Support and Experience Globally
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural
variants (SVs), today announced that the following individuals have joined the Company’s commercial leadership team to help accelerate the global growth of Saphyr and bolster customer support:
Amanda Lettmann, Vice President of Global Customer Experience, Amanda Hernandez, Vice President of Global Sales Training and Development, Justin Leighton, Vice President and General Manager,
Lineagen, and Bob Hertsenberg, North America Sales Director.
“We are very impressed with the quality of talent we have recruited into our organization,” said Jason Priar, Chief Commercial Officer of Bionano Genomics. “Our Saphyr system and Lineagen’s menu of diagnostic assays are leading solutions in the genomics market and we believe having this team of experienced leaders to support the adoption of both is an outstanding combination. We look forward to the contributions of these individuals to an already strong and passionate culture at Bionano, now and for many years to come.”
- Amanda Lettmann joins Bionano after holding global enterprise leadership positions at Dexcom, Adobe Systems and Dell/EMC. With her expertise in customer experience operations, business and
digital transformation, and omnichannel engagement strategy and contributing to these companies becoming global leaders at scale, she will help lead Bionano’s global care, solutions and experiences
teams to focus on customer innovation and centricity across the Company.
- Amanda Hernandez has over 15 years of experience selling multiple products and services within the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics industries, most recently at Progenity. A Registered
Nurse by training, she has exceled at connecting the right pieces in the commercial process to help create successful outcomes. Amanda is an accomplished leader who helps sales teams improve their
selling skills to take their performance to the next level.
- Justin Leighton, a veteran in the genetics diagnostic testing industry, joins Bionano’s Lineagen business, which focuses on clinical testing in pediatrics. He is a commercial leader in the
industry with a diverse background in marketing, operations, IT and commercial matters, most recently at PerkinElmer. Justin has P&L responsibility for Lineagen and will play a key role in
helping Bionano work towards its goals in clinical applications.
0 Kommentare