checkAd

Bionano Genomics Expands Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Saphyr and Bolster Customer Support and Experience Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that the following individuals have joined the Company’s commercial leadership team to help accelerate the global growth of Saphyr and bolster customer support: Amanda Lettmann, Vice President of Global Customer Experience, Amanda Hernandez, Vice President of Global Sales Training and Development, Justin Leighton, Vice President and General Manager, Lineagen, and Bob Hertsenberg, North America Sales Director.

“We are very impressed with the quality of talent we have recruited into our organization,” said Jason Priar, Chief Commercial Officer of Bionano Genomics. “Our Saphyr system and Lineagen’s menu of diagnostic assays are leading solutions in the genomics market and we believe having this team of experienced leaders to support the adoption of both is an outstanding combination. We look forward to the contributions of these individuals to an already strong and passionate culture at Bionano, now and for many years to come.”

  • Amanda Lettmann joins Bionano after holding global enterprise leadership positions at Dexcom, Adobe Systems and Dell/EMC. With her expertise in customer experience operations, business and digital transformation, and omnichannel engagement strategy and contributing to these companies becoming global leaders at scale, she will help lead Bionano’s global care, solutions and experiences teams to focus on customer innovation and centricity across the Company.

  • Amanda Hernandez has over 15 years of experience selling multiple products and services within the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics industries, most recently at Progenity. A Registered Nurse by training, she has exceled at connecting the right pieces in the commercial process to help create successful outcomes. Amanda is an accomplished leader who helps sales teams improve their selling skills to take their performance to the next level.

  • Justin Leighton, a veteran in the genetics diagnostic testing industry, joins Bionano’s Lineagen business, which focuses on clinical testing in pediatrics. He is a commercial leader in the industry with a diverse background in marketing, operations, IT and commercial matters, most recently at PerkinElmer. Justin has P&L responsibility for Lineagen and will play a key role in helping Bionano work towards its goals in clinical applications.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Genomics Expands Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Saphyr and Bolster Customer Support and Experience Globally SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that the following …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...