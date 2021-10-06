The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2021

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 24, 2021 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to review those results.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.