LOVE Pharma Names Joshua Maurice Chief Operating Officer

Accesswire
Longtime Marketing, Development, and Sales Executive to Head Day-to-Day Operations for Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / LOVE Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV), the international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Maurice as its Chief Operating Officer.

According to LOVE Pharma CEO and Director, Zachary Stadnyk, "Joshua's expertise is exactly what we need to properly execute the rollout of new products as well as to oversee the distribution and marketing of our strong portfolio of therapeutic and pharmaceutical products. We welcome Joshua-a talented senior executive with years of experience-to the LOVE Pharma team, where his guidance and history will make him an invaluable asset; and we look forward to the future growth and expansion that he will lead."

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to LOVE Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

In his new role at LOVE Pharma, Mr. Maurice will be responsible for the following:

  • Overseeing day-to-day operations, including logistics and supply chain systems
  • Directing the acquisition of new technologies as well as product development
  • Steering the launch of new products-including key branded products such as BLOOM™ and AURALIEF™- and their respective marketing and advertising campaigns
  • Leading contract negotiations and vendor acquisitions

"While I am truly impressed by the breadth of the LOVE Pharma portfolio-ranging from CBD and psychedelics to sexual wellness and conception-it's being ideally positioned to bring novel health and wellness products to market that really excites me about joining the LOVE Pharma team; and I look forward to focusing on how our innovative technologies can legitimately improve the lives of our customers." -LOVE Pharma COO, Joshua Maurice

