Star8 Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Shares

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. Star8 Corp.'s shares trade under the symbol STRH.

DTC is one of the country's leading securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." The benefits of obtaining DTC eligibility include creating a seamless process for trading, and the convenience of electronically clearing and settling transactions directly in the United States - reducing costs incurred with trading shares.

"Achieving DTC eligibility for Star8 Corp. is a game-changing milestone that provides investors in the OTC capital markets space with quick and direct access to our shares," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "This is the next step in the growth of our company, as we streamline the way investors can acquire our stock."

To learn more about Star8 Corp., please visit its LinkedIn page.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corp. is a multifaceted brand with components ranging from ecommerce driven solutions focusing on Amazon, direct to market, Technology Strategies and Solutions, and Marketing Platforms (digital and others) that generate results.

At its core, Star8 is driven by sustainable marketing, technology, sales, and distribution to help Organizations focus on business results for the products they are actively interested in. Throughout the entire product lifecycle (ideation, design, development, sales, and fulfillment), Star8 is a constant companion to enable growth across multiple dimensions, creating brand adoption and loyalty along the journey.

For inquiries, please contact: info@tempucheck.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

