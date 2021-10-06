Biocept to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on October 13

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the company website beginning October 13 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time.