Biocept to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on October 13

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the company website beginning October 13 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSideTM cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

