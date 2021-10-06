Twist Bioscience and CENTOGENE to Develop Advanced Sequencing Tools to Make Genetic Testing Rapidly Accessible for More Patients With Rare Diseases

“We are excited to be working together with Twist as we seek to enable the most timely diagnosis for rare disease patients around the world,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “Not only will this help to provide patients with quicker and more comprehensive answers today, but it will generate insights to advance the precision medicine of tomorrow.”

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced that they have signed a contract to collaborate on the development and commercialization of custom assay kits for rare diseases. The resulting products will be designed to make genetic testing more accessible to patients and further drive the understanding of rare diseases. Financial details were not disclosed.

The product offering will combine CENTOGENE’s rare disease diagnostic expertise powered by the world’s largest Bio/Databank of its kind with Twist Bioscience’s library preparation and target enrichment capabilities to deliver multiple assays for rare disease diagnosis and analysis. The aim is to increase genetic testing options for the one in 15 individuals that are diagnosed with a rare disease each year. Additionally, the insights generated through these products will augment the Bio/Databank on rare diseases and may contribute to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat rare diseases in the future.

“Twist continues to deliver science-driven tools to enable the accurate identification of rare diseases,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Twist Bioscience. “We look forward to combining our robust NGS tools with CENTOGENE’s rare disease insights to truly deliver advanced solutions for research professionals globally.”

This agreement represents another significant step forward for CENTOGENE’s mission to drive novel insights and enable the cure of 100 rare diseases within the next 10 years. To learn more, visit: https://www.centogene.com/virtual-investor-event

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.