checkAd

Twist Bioscience and CENTOGENE to Develop Advanced Sequencing Tools to Make Genetic Testing Rapidly Accessible for More Patients With Rare Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced that they have signed a contract to collaborate on the development and commercialization of custom assay kits for rare diseases. The resulting products will be designed to make genetic testing more accessible to patients and further drive the understanding of rare diseases. Financial details were not disclosed.

“We are excited to be working together with Twist as we seek to enable the most timely diagnosis for rare disease patients around the world,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “Not only will this help to provide patients with quicker and more comprehensive answers today, but it will generate insights to advance the precision medicine of tomorrow.”

The product offering will combine CENTOGENE’s rare disease diagnostic expertise powered by the world’s largest Bio/Databank of its kind with Twist Bioscience’s library preparation and target enrichment capabilities to deliver multiple assays for rare disease diagnosis and analysis. The aim is to increase genetic testing options for the one in 15 individuals that are diagnosed with a rare disease each year. Additionally, the insights generated through these products will augment the Bio/Databank on rare diseases and may contribute to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat rare diseases in the future.

“Twist continues to deliver science-driven tools to enable the accurate identification of rare diseases,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Twist Bioscience. “We look forward to combining our robust NGS tools with CENTOGENE’s rare disease insights to truly deliver advanced solutions for research professionals globally.”

This agreement represents another significant step forward for CENTOGENE’s mission to drive novel insights and enable the cure of 100 rare diseases within the next 10 years. To learn more, visit: https://www.centogene.com/virtual-investor-event

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Seite 1 von 3
Twist Bioscience Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TWIST Bioscience Corp - Hersteller von klonalen und nicht-klonalen Genen/Fragmenten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience and CENTOGENE to Develop Advanced Sequencing Tools to Make Genetic Testing Rapidly Accessible for More Patients With Rare Diseases Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Twist Bioscience Expands Expert Custom Alliance Panel Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Twist Bioscience Appoints Dennis Cho as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Twist Bioscience Internally-Discovered Single Domain Antibody TB202-3 Shows Potent Binding to Multiple Strains of SARS-CoV-2, Including Alpha, Beta, and Gamma Strains, in Preclinical Studies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Deep Learning Experts deepCDR on Antibody Library Design
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Twist Bioscience Continues Commitment to Deliver Synthetic RNA Controls, now to Fight Delta Plus Variants of COVID-19
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Adicet Bio to Accelerate Discovery of Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapeutics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Boehringer Ingelheim and Twist Bioscience Enter Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Collaboration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Twist Bioscience to Present at Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten