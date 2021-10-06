AEye Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 11, 2021. On that day, management will discuss the third quarter results, as well as the company’s progress, differentiation, and unique performance metrics in a live webcast at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The webcast will be accessible via the company’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/.

A recording of the webcast, the supplemental financial information referenced in the webcast, and the text of the third quarter press release will be available on the company’s website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 11, 2021.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

