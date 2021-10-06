Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the 2021 Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

“Adoption has the ability to positively change a child’s life – I know this to be true because it changed mine,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, we want adoption to be within reach for everyone. That’s why we provide best-in-class adoption and parental leave benefits for every employee and support the #RAREis Adoption Fund, which helps facilitate global adoptions of children with rare diseases in partnership with Gift of Adoption. We’re proud to be leading the way so that every child can have a permanent loving home and family.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that is has been named one of the Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplaces in the United States by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for the third year in a row. The list, which recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs, is based on a survey of organizations across the country.

Horizon’s adoption assistance benefit provides up to $10,000 reimbursement for expenses related to the adoption of a child and adoptive parents receive up to 10 weeks of paid time off to spend with their new child. Additionally, Horizon’s #RAREis Adoption Fund supports Gift of Adoption’s mission to provide financial assistance to complete the final steps of adoption of at-risk children. More than 35% of the financial grants provided by Gift of Adoption support finalizing adoptions of children with medical needs and close to half of these adoptions are for children with rare diseases. Horizon’s three-year commitment will support the adoption of more than 30 children living with rare diseases.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

