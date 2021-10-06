checkAd

Genius Sports and PointsBet Expand Partnership with Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagement Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), today announced a new supplier agreement with PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH), a top-tier global online gaming operator, to provide its full range of official sportsbook data, content, and fan engagement solutions including for NFL, NASCAR and EPL. This new agreement builds on PointsBet and Genius Sports’ existing content and streaming partnership.

Genius Sports provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, harnessing official data to power the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting through to long-term customer retention. The Company will deliver pre-game and in-play content as well as fan engagement solutions across top tier U.S. and international sports properties, including the NFL, NCAA, NASCAR, the English Premier League, Argentine, Colombian, and Mexican soccer.

In August 2021, PointsBet was selected as one of the NFL’s Approved Sportsbook Operators. Genius Sports will now provide PointsBet access to the NFL’s official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed.

PointsBet, one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country, is a cutting-edge bookmaker originally founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia. Currently operational in seven U.S. jurisdictions (CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, WV), the company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology end to end.

While most operators outsource core functions to third parties, PointsBet is an anomaly in the sports betting space in truly owning their roadmap, avoiding any third-party technical or risk management dependencies – a point of difference that allows enhanced creativity to benefit consumer fan engagement. This includes bet types that cannot be found anywhere else, to a world-class suite of exclusive product features like "PointsBetting" and the Name-A-Bet platform, to deep Spanish language functionality, and much more.

“PointsBet is committed to providing the fastest and most comprehensive in-play betting experience, and we look forward to enhancing those capabilities by expanding our partnership with Genius Sports,” said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.

“This partnership demonstrates the inherent value of official data and its ability to revolutionize the sports betting experience around the world,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship as we continue to keep PointsBet powered with the fastest, most accurate sports data available.”

ENDS

About PointsBet
 PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGAT) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Genius Sports
 Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

Genius Sports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genius Sports and PointsBet Expand Partnership with Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagement Agreement Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), today announced a new supplier agreement with PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH), a top-tier global online gaming operator, to provide its full range of official sportsbook …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Genius Sports to Activate In-Stadia Sports Betting Partnerships with Philadelphia Eagles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Hard Rock Digital Selects Genius Sports with Wide-Ranging Official Sports Data and Fan Engagement Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Genius Sports Announces Expansion of Its Agreement With Entain and BetMGM With Official NFL Data and Fan Engagement Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Connecticut Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Genius Sports clinches new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Playmaker Selects Genius Sports to Supercharge Yardbarker’s Relationships With Leading Sportsbooks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Genius Sports Agrees to Major Partnership With Penn Interactive to Power its Barstool Sportsbook With Official Data and Fan Engagement Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Genius Sports Partners With 888 to Power Market-leading Data and Trading Solutions on New SI Sportsbook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Arizona Grants Genius Sports Temporary Sports Betting License
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Genius Sports Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten