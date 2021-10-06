Genius Sports and PointsBet Expand Partnership with Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagement Agreement

Genius Sports provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, harnessing official data to power the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting through to long-term customer retention. The Company will deliver pre-game and in-play content as well as fan engagement solutions across top tier U.S. and international sports properties, including the NFL, NCAA, NASCAR, the English Premier League, Argentine, Colombian, and Mexican soccer.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), today announced a new supplier agreement with PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH), a top-tier global online gaming operator, to provide its full range of official sportsbook data, content, and fan engagement solutions including for NFL, NASCAR and EPL. This new agreement builds on PointsBet and Genius Sports’ existing content and streaming partnership.

In August 2021, PointsBet was selected as one of the NFL’s Approved Sportsbook Operators. Genius Sports will now provide PointsBet access to the NFL’s official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed.

PointsBet, one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country, is a cutting-edge bookmaker originally founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia. Currently operational in seven U.S. jurisdictions (CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, WV), the company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology end to end.

While most operators outsource core functions to third parties, PointsBet is an anomaly in the sports betting space in truly owning their roadmap, avoiding any third-party technical or risk management dependencies – a point of difference that allows enhanced creativity to benefit consumer fan engagement. This includes bet types that cannot be found anywhere else, to a world-class suite of exclusive product features like "PointsBetting" and the Name-A-Bet platform, to deep Spanish language functionality, and much more.

“PointsBet is committed to providing the fastest and most comprehensive in-play betting experience, and we look forward to enhancing those capabilities by expanding our partnership with Genius Sports,” said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.

“This partnership demonstrates the inherent value of official data and its ability to revolutionize the sports betting experience around the world,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship as we continue to keep PointsBet powered with the fastest, most accurate sports data available.”

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGAT) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

