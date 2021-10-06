Microchip and Acacia Collaborate to Enable Market Transition to 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics for Data Center Routing, Switching and Metro OTN Platforms

Solutions enable encrypted 100/400 GbE, FlexE and Flexible OTN interfaces for 400ZR, OpenZR+ and Open ROADM applications

CHANDLER, Ariz. and MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bandwidth growth, driven by the expansion of data centers and 5G network build-outs, is expected to drive the need for faster coherent Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) pluggable optics. Consequently, Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and metro Optical Transport Network (OTN) platforms are transitioning from 100/200G to 400G pluggable coherent optical modules to support these hyper-connected architectures. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) and Acacia, now part of Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO), are supporting this transition by bringing to market interoperable solution sets consisting of Microchip’s DIGI-G5 OTN processor and META-DX1 terabit secured-Ethernet PHY and Acacia’s 400G pluggable coherent optics. The purpose of the collaboration is to establish an ecosystem to support 400G CFP2-DCO, QSFP-DD and OSFP modules for the 400ZR specification as well as the OpenZR+ and Open ROADM Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) applications.