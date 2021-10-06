checkAd

EZ NFT Partners With Artist, Innovator Roni Stretch to Introduce World’s First Carbon Negative, Air Purifying Paintings

 Art works held in numerous worldwide public and private collections, art galleries, and museums, including an array of athlete, musician and celebrity commissions. 

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, has entered a partnership with artist Roni Stretch to bring his highly innovative carbon-negative, air purifying paintings to market. The pieces will be developed in collaboration with the company’s EZ NFT division, which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT space.  

Through the partnership, EZ NFT will auction a very limited series of Stretch’s iconic physical paintings and the one-of-a-kind NFTs inspired by them. The timing of this exciting event will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Los-Angeles based Stretch has contributed extensively to the American art scene for 25 years. His work has been shown at leading art museums in California and New York and is held in numerous public and private collections worldwide. His highly individual style leverages contradictions; photorealism and abstraction, light and dark, reality and altered states, smooth and rough textures, to deliver an emotional experience. His one-of-a-kind dichromatic painting process involves layering photorealistic under-paintings with numerous layers of paint applied over a multi-week process. 

Stretch’s living, breathing paintings are created using his proprietary, enhanced lab tested, Green Wise certified paint – purifying air by removing and absorbing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including airborne chemicals, household products and carbon dioxide over a six to eight year period. 

“I am excited to collaborate with EZ NFT to bring my works and the world’s first patented paint technology to a new audience of collectors,” said Stretch. “Bridging the physical and digital art worlds with air purifying, physical paintings, this collection will include my first-ever NFT pieces, with a unique NFT accompanying every painting sold.” 

“Roni Stretch’s work is among the most unique and intricately created art I have ever come across,” commented Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. “Environmentally conscious collectors of physical art and NFTs will both love and benefit from the attributes of this incredible collection.” 

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. 

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform. 

