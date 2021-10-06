American Resources Corporation Acquires Mineral Reserves for Perry County Resources’ E4-2 Deep Mine and New E3-2 Mine Potential

The Company, along with consortium including insiders, acquire strategic mineral reserves and underground main access pointsReserves would be lowest cost mine life for Perry County complex and ability to control access points for all underground …

The Company, along with consortium including insiders, acquire strategic mineral reserves and underground main access points

Reserves would be lowest cost mine life for Perry County complex and ability to control access points for all underground reserves

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it has acquired approximately 2,371 mineral acres including an estimated 10.1 million tons of mineral resources at its Perry County Resources (PCR) complex, alongside a consortium led by insiders and external partners. The acquisition provides American Resources access and security to controlled, long-term, recoverable reserves, the main underground access points for its E4-2 mine, exclusive surface rights related to the PCR complex, a further reduced operating cost structure, and provides future growth potential for a E3-2 mine.

Thomas Sauve, President of American Resources Corporation commented, "Securing control of these reserves and the underground mainline entry points at the Perry County E4-2 mine illustrates our strong desire to protect our workforce and long-term opportunity for our company in the community and region. These mains are the control point to the overwhelming majority of the economically viable mineral within the E4-2 mine and a majority of the near-portal mineral. With a majority of the competing mines in the area having to travel miles underground to access carbon reserves due to end of mine life and lack if invested capital, this strategic reserve base puts us into a very strong position competitively and highlights our recent restructuring efforts of the complex. We acquired the Perry County complex with the goal of making it the premier low-cost steel making carbon mine and this puts us one step closer to hitting that objective alongside the infrastructure improvements we have made to improve efficiencies."

The market environment for steel making carbon is seeing significant strength both domestically and internationally due to global infrastructure demand and constrained, sustainable supply. These market dynamics are coinciding with the Company executing on its expansion plans at its mining complexes. The proven quality of the Company's mines, resources and operational efficiencies of its facilities puts it in a strong competitive position over the coming years. American Resources currently employs over 127 men and women at Perry County and is continually expanding its workforce across all of its operations to drive innovation and meet the demands of the evolving infrastructure and electrification market.