Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Virtual Cyclodextrin Conference Hosted by CycloLab

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will participate in the 2021 Virtual Cyclodextrin Conference hosted by CycloLab, “Cyclodextrins as active ingredients in the 21st century,” taking place on October 11, 2021.

The event will focus on the use of cyclodextrins as active ingredients both from a therapeutic/industrial and chemistry point of view. As part of the event, Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs of Cyclo Therapeutics will participate in an interactive, moderated round-table discussion with several key opinion leaders in the field and address the questions of the attendees. The panel discussion will begin at 4:30 PM (CET) / 10:30 AM (EST).

Trappsol Cyclo is Cyclo Therapeutics’ proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Taking the place of the defective NPC1 protein, Trappsol Cyclo, with its cyclic structure, facilitates the transport of accumulated cholesterol out of cellular lysosomes so it can be further processed and excreted out of cells.

Trappsol Cyclo is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 pivotal trial, “TransportNPC,” for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. By the end of 2021, Cyclo Therapeutics will submit an IND to FDA for a Phase 2 trial with Trappsol Cyclo in Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible, progressive neurological disorder, in which cholesterol is also implicated as a risk factor.

For more information and registration for the event, please visit the conference website here.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

