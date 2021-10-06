Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Virtual Cyclodextrin Conference Hosted by CycloLab

The event will focus on the use of cyclodextrins as active ingredients both from a therapeutic/industrial and chemistry point of view. As part of the event, Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs of Cyclo Therapeutics will participate in an interactive, moderated round-table discussion with several key opinion leaders in the field and address the questions of the attendees. The panel discussion will begin at 4:30 PM (CET) / 10:30 AM (EST).

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will participate in the 2021 Virtual Cyclodextrin Conference hosted by CycloLab, “ Cyclodextrins as active ingredients in the 21st century,” taking place on October 11, 2021.

Trappsol Cyclo is Cyclo Therapeutics’ proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Taking the place of the defective NPC1 protein, Trappsol Cyclo, with its cyclic structure, facilitates the transport of accumulated cholesterol out of cellular lysosomes so it can be further processed and excreted out of cells.

Trappsol Cyclo is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 pivotal trial, “TransportNPC,” for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. By the end of 2021, Cyclo Therapeutics will submit an IND to FDA for a Phase 2 trial with Trappsol Cyclo in Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible, progressive neurological disorder, in which cholesterol is also implicated as a risk factor.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

